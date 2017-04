Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





4/16/2017 Kelley Joshua William $7,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



4/16/2017 Kelley Joshua William $7,500 Drugs;

Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/16/2017 Kelley Joshua William $7,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/16/2017 Kelley Joshua William $7,500 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



4/16/2017 Miller Amanda Lucille $6,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/16/2017 Miller Amanda Lucille $6,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/16/2017 Miller Amanda Lucille $6,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/16/2017 Davis Aaron Bryant $0 Failure to Appear



4/16/2017 Davis Aaron Bryant $0 Failure to Appear



4/16/2017 Brewer Jr Paul Hewitt $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; > $25,000



4/16/2017 Corcoran Corene Ann $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/16/2017 Corcoran Corene Ann $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



4/16/2017 Courson Realiti Dawn $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



4/16/2017 Courson Realiti Dawn $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/16/2017 Courson Realiti Dawn $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/16/2017 Schmidt Jonas Joshua $1,300 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



4/16/2017 Schmidt Jonas Joshua $1,300 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



4/16/2017 Schmidt Jonas Joshua $1,300 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



4/16/2017 Schmidt Jonas Joshua $1,300 Registration Violation; Fail to Remove / Illegal Possession after Transfer of Ownership



4/16/2017 Schmidt Jonas Joshua $1,300 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



4/16/2017 Schmidt Paula Kay $1,500 Failure to Appear



4/16/2017 Young Terry Ray $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order issued as Condition of Release after Conviction



4/16/2017 Young Terry Ray $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/16/2017 Young Terry Ray $0 Stalking; Conduct causing fear to a person or person’s family



4/16/2017 Zahn Kevin Allen $0 Criminal Use of Weapons; Sell/Manuf/Purchase/Poss any bludgeon/sandclub/metal knuckles/throwing star/knife



4/16/2017 Zahn Kevin Allen $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/16/2017 Zahn Kevin Allen $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/16/2017 Dick Jonathan Allen $5,000 Failure to Appear



4/16/2017 Davenport Jason Gabriel $500 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/16/2017 Cubbage Jason Lee $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



4/16/2017 Cubbage Jason Lee $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



4/16/2017 Cubbage Jason Lee $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



4/16/2017 Johnson Essence Simone $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/16/2017 Johnson Essence Simone $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/15/2017 Wilhaus Cody Donald $1,500 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



4/15/2017 Wilhaus Cody Donald $1,500 Refusal of Preliminary Breath Test



4/15/2017 Rue David Eugene $0 FTA; Municipal Court



4/15/2017 Griffith Sr Steven Eugene $500 Failure to Appear



4/15/2017 Muns Kristie Ann $5,000 Probation Violation



4/15/2017 Young Terry Ray $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/15/2017 Cunningham Jeramy Michael $5,500 Failure to Appear



4/15/2017 Holler Alyssa Lanea $100,000 Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; More than 1Kg



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Drugs; Possess Pseudoephedrine/Lithium/Anhydrous or other Precursors with intent to Manufacture



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



4/15/2017 Anderson James Emery $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/15/2017 Laws Hali Elizabeth $20,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



4/15/2017 Laws Hali Elizabeth $20,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/15/2017 Laws Hali Elizabeth $20,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



4/15/2017 Laws Hali Elizabeth $20,000 Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance



4/15/2017 Laws Hali Elizabeth $20,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/15/2017 Laws Hali Elizabeth $20,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/14/2017 Heironimus Daiquiri Ann $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



4/14/2017 Heironimus Daiquiri Ann $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



4/14/2017 Heironimus Daiquiri Ann $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



4/14/2017 Heironimus Daiquiri Ann $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



4/14/2017 Heironimus Daiquiri Ann $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



4/14/2017 Heironimus Daiquiri Ann $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



4/14/2017 Diehl Greg Eugene $0 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Nusser Taryn Lorree $0 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Sims Courtney Jerome $0 Probation Violation



4/14/2017 Jones Alicia Camille $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



4/14/2017 Davenport Jason Gabriel $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/14/2017 Mathis Sheldon Patrick $0 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



4/14/2017 McMann Brandon Thomas $2,500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



4/14/2017 Boele Bryant James $2,500 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $0 Making False Information



4/14/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $0 Forgery; Issuing or distributing



4/14/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $0 Forgery; Issuing or distributing



4/14/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $0 Theft; By Deception; from 3 businesses within 72 hours



4/14/2017 Smith Buddy Joe $0 Theft; By Deception; from 3 businesses within 72 hours



4/14/2017 Oneill Larry Dale $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/14/2017 Oneill Larry Dale $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/14/2017 English Christopher Eugene $0 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Hamby Todd Byron $0 Illegal Burn; Build, Maintain, Attend or use any open fire



4/14/2017 Chaney Gary Don $0 Probation Violation



4/14/2017 Chaney Gary Don $0 Probation Violation



4/14/2017 Chaney Gary Don $0 Probation Violation

4/14/2017 Cully Virginia Rose $0 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Harassment by Telephone; Texting to harass or threaten



4/14/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



4/14/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Harassment by Telephone; Texting to harass or threaten



4/14/2017 Armstrong Lisa Dawn $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



4/14/2017 Compton Jr Billy Eugene $0 Failure to Appear



4/14/2017 Scaife Derrick Marcel Jamon $0 Probation Violation







Full Jail Log