City Council to discuss parking for HRMC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The expansion of the ICU facility at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has exposed a need for changes in city parking regulations that the City Council will consider changing during Tuesday’s meeting.

Because of the parking requirements in city code, the Hospital will be out of compliance once the ICU unit is finished. The number of stalls needed under city code is far greater than most other cities require. That’s because the city bases the number of parking spaces at the hospital on the size of the building rather than the number of beds and employees.

Under the proposal, the city would change the Hospital parking requirements to the number of beds and employees, similar to other cities including Wichita. This would bring the hospital to within compliance.

Also Tuesday, the Council will consider a contract with CDM Smith for monitoring the 4th and Carey water contamination site at a cost of $114,119 and get a full report on the Sports Arena project from City Manager John Deardoff.

Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the city offices.