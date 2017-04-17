Carter Lee Krehbiel | 2012 – 2017

Carter Lee Krehbiel, four years old, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born Sept. 6, 2012, in Hutchinson, to Dustin Lee and Amy Kristin (Schletzbaum) Krehbiel.

Carter attended Candy Lane Preschool and Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. He loved the outdoors, especially the family farm. Carter was adventurous, outgoing, enjoyed learning and caring for others. He loved being a big brother to his sister, Kennedy. Carter left an impression on everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include: his parents, Dustin and Amy; sister, Kennedy Claire, all of the home; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Schletzbaum of Hutchinson; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Judy Krehbiel of Moundridge; aunts and uncles, Jeff and Christine Schletzbaum of Hutchinson, Ryan and Serena Schletzbaum of Kansas City, MO, Wes and Ashley Stucky of Moundridge; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Terri Schletzbaum and paternal grandmother, Cheryl Krehbiel.

Parish rosary will be 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Church of the Holy Cross, 26th and Plum, Hutchinson, with Father Roger S. Lumbre officiating. A visitation will follow with the family to receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Church of the Holy Cross, with Father Roger S. Lumbre and Father Ned J. Blick officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Church Cemetery, Moundridge, with Pastors Derek King and Dianne Schmidt officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Cross, Eden Mennonite Church, or Wesley Children’s Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Rosary Monday, April 17, 2017

6:00 PM Church of The Holy Cross

2631 Independence Road

Hutchinson, KS 67502

Get Directions on Google Maps Family to receive friends Monday, April 17, 2017

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Church of The Holy Cross

2631 Independence Road

Hutchinson, KS 67502

Get Directions on Google Maps Mass Tuesday, April 18, 2017

10:00 AM Church of The Holy Cross

2631 Independence Road

Hutchinson, KS 67502

Get Directions on Google Maps