Two from Turon arrested in Hutch on meth distribution charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people face possible drug distribution and other charges after their arrest in the 1400 block of East 4th early Saturday.

Twenty-six-year-old James Anderson of Turon was arrested on numerous charges. Possible charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, paraphernalia with intent to distribute, personal use drug paraphernalia, felony interference, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no insurance.

Twenty-three-year-old Hali E. Laws, Turon, was also arrested and faces basically the same charges.

Laws is jailed on a $20,000 bond while Anderson has apparently posted bond.

The arrest came just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.