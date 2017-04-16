Hutch Post

Kansas woman faces 15-years in prison after murder plea deal

Williams-photo Geary Co.

GEARY COUNTY –A Kansas woman entered a “no contest” plea in a first-degree murder case on Friday in Geary County District Court.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams, 20, was convicted of conspiracy to commit premeditated first degree murder in the death of 24-year-old David Phillips of Manhattan.

Phillips was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head at 827 West 12th Street, Apartment C in Junction City in January of 2016.

She used electronic communication to lure Phillips to an apartment, according to prosecutors.

Craig-photo Geary Co.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors recommended 180 months in prison.
Sentencing is set for July 27th.

Her co-defendant Joseph Craig is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon, and in the alternative Premeditated 1st Degree Murder or Felony Murder.

