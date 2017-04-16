Kansas Game Wardens investigate injured bald eagle

ATCHISON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Atchison County are investigating what caused injury to a bald eagle.

The Atchison County Game Warden and along biologist Tyler Warner captured an injured bald eagle near Atchison State Fishing Lake, according to a social media report.

The eagle shows signs of having lead poisoning.

Local veterinarian and certified rehabilitation specialist Sherri McNarry did x-rarys on the eagle.

They showed a lead object either in the muscle or intestine. Treatment is underway, but the outlook is grim. Further testing will be done to see if further treatment is an option or if the eagle will have to be euthanized by the vet. At this point it is unsure if the lead was ingested by the eagle, or if the eagle was shot.