Arizona woman caught with 44 pounds of suspected marijuana

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 31-year-old Mesa, Arizona, woman is jailed in the Reno County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond after she was stopped for speeding at U.S. 50 & Main Street in South Hutchinson.

Allissa Holler apparently granted a search by South Hutchinson Police and they uncovered 44 pounds of suspected marijuana in that vehicle.

She was then placed in custody for suspicion of being in possession of marijuana with intent to

distribute.

This occurred around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Unless she makes bond, she should make a first appearance in court Monday morning.