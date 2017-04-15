Week of Young Child at Reno County Museum

This Third Thursday we are celebrating the Week of the Young Child in Downtown Hutchinson! There will plenty of activities for a full evening of fun!

Make your own paper dolls at the Reno County Museum. These dolls have been reproduced from real dressing dolls in the Museum’s collection from World War I.

This event is perfect for all ages and it is free to attend. Plus, you can take your new dolls home with you!

Learn the history behind your new dolls and what Reno County Experienced during World War I by visiting the exhibit “For Home and Country: Reno County in the Great War.”

There will be light snacks provided.

The Oodleplex play area will be open until 7:30 and admission is free!