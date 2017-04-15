The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Southeastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas…Northwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas…

Until 945 PM CDT

At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Larned, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…Larned, Saint John, Seward, Radium and Zook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.