The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Pawnee County in south central Kansas…

Stafford County in south central Kansas…

Edwards County in south central Kansas…

Northern Pratt County in south central Kansas…

Until 245 AM CDT

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. Up to another 1 to 2 inches is possible.