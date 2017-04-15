Ellsworth police report cable company phone scam

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating a scam and warning residents.

On Friday, the Ellsworth police department received a call from the Kansas Attorneys Generals office of a scam in the Ellsworth area, according to a social media report from police.

The Attorney General’s office reported citizens receiving calls from a cable company stating they bought out H and B Communications.

The caller asked for account and credit card information.

Police reminded residents don’t ever give out credit card information over the phone unless it’s from a trusted known company.