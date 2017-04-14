Suspects arrested after Kan. Game Wardens find drugs, tent

NORTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Game Wardens received a call to investigate a tent set up away from the designated area at the Norton Wildlife Area, according to a social media report.

Wardens found an unattended fire in addition to fresh tire tracks leading up to the tent that was off of the maintained road.

Authorities saw drug paraphernalia from an open flap on the tent and asked for a search warrant.

The owners of the tent returned before the search warrant was executed and marijuana was found in addition to more paraphernalia. Charges are pending in the case.

Names were not released.