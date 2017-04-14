Rotary Club in Hutchinson to host Kansas Department of Education school finance expert

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dale Dennis, Deputy Commissioner of the Kansas Department of Education and noted expert on school finance, will be the featured speaker at the Hutchinson Rotary Club meeting on Monday, April 17. The meeting, which takes place at the Hutchinson Town Club over the noon hour, is open to those interested in learning about the state of K-12 funding in Kansas.

Dennis joined the Kansas State Department of Education in 1976 as the Assistant Commissioner of Education. In his time at the KSDE, he has assumed many roles, including Interim Commissioner of Education and his current role as Deputy Commissioner.

Dennis supervises the administration of approximately $3.5 billion state and federal funds, which flow through the State Department of Education to unified school districts and non-public schools. He is also the liaison for the State Board of Education to the Legislature and the Governor’s office, presenting materials related to legislation and finance to the State Board of Education. He also audits all state and federal programs administrated by the State Board of Education.

Rotary Club meetings take place on the first and third Monday of the month from 11:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Non-members are welcome to enjoy the speaker and lunch for a fee of $15 cash or check.