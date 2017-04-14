Police identify Kansas man shot, killed in apartment parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a fatal shooting and asking for help to locate suspects.

Just after 11p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 Block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile during Friday’s online media briefing.

First responders found Brandon Nelson, 22, Wichita suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police determined Nelson was standing in the parking lot when an unknown vehicle pulled into lot. Nelson had contact with the vehicle. One of the occupants shot him and drove away.