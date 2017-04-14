Man serving 72-year sentence for sexual assault and rape will get a new trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 44-year-old man who filed a habeas corpus motion in a sexual assault case that was denied at the District Court level, but reversed by the Kansas Court of Appeals, may get a new trial or at least a plea offer from the state.

James Rodney Quinton was convicted for sexually assaulting a young woman at a local residence. She was able to escape through a window when he fell asleep. She called the police after walking to a closed convenience store in the middle of the night. She was treated at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for injuries inflicted during the attack.

He was convicted for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and rape. The crimes occurred on Sept. 18, 2003.

He filed a habeas corpus motion in 2008 after all of his appeals were exhausted. The case has been going through the court system since that time.

He was sentenced to 72 years in prison by the late District Judge Richard Rome. Quinton was represented by then Public Defender Tim O’Keefe and he claimed ineffective counsel in his appeal.

Apparently, there will be another status hearing set in the case after it was remanded by the Kansas Court of Appeals back to District Court for a new trial.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder says he doesn’t want the victim to have to testify 14 years after the crimes, so he may try to work out some sort of plea deal.

No date was set for any future hearing, but we’ll continue to follow this story.