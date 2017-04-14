Hutchinson man now decides against representing himself at trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man accused in drug distribution and home invasion cases has decided that maybe it’s not such a good idea to be his own attorney after all.

Jesse Aich informed Judge Trish Rose Friday that, with his cases being very complicated, he now believes he needs an attorney.

It was decided Friday morning that an attorney would be assigned. His attorney before was Nick Oswald, but there was also talk of maybe assigning Wichita Attorney Klaus Mueller. No decision was made at this point it, but it will delay the trial, which was scheduled to begin next week.

The cases against Aich go back to 2014 and 2015.

In one case, law enforcement allegedly found methamphetamine, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials and other drugs and paraphernalia items, as well as over $1,000 in cash back on Oct. 28, 2014.

In the case from 2015, he’s charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, other weapons charges, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, five different prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia, all with intent to distribute.

Aich and Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.

South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. that Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun. He fired twice, but did not hit anyone.

They will have another status hearing in the case once it’s determined who his attorney is.