Did you say, ‘Easter Eggs?’

Community Easter Egg Hunts April 2017

Saturday, April 15

9:00 a.m

Public invited to Brookdale Senior Center 2416 Brentwood in Hutchinson



Saturday, April 15

10:00 a.m.

Nickerson Weber Park 201 W. Ave. A for kids 12 and under. Pictures with Easter Bunny and egg hunt with prizes.



Saturday, April 15

1:00 p.m.

Community egg hunt for children through 5th grade First Church of the Nazarene 4290 N. Monroe, Hutchinson. Take your own basket or container.



Saturday, April 15

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Arlington Community Center 900 W. Main

Sunday, April 16

2:00 p.m.

Kiwanis egg hunt Gottschalk Park at the fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar Hutchinson. Toddlers and children through age 12. If bad weather the hunt will be in the Pride of Kansas Building on the fairgrounds.

*article source FreeFun in Hutchinson/Facebook