HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Animal Shelter has partnered with Tractor Supply at 1203 N. Lorraine St. for an adoption event from 10 a.m – noon. They will bring dogs and cats to help find their forever home with reduced fees and be ready to go home the same day!

Adopt & Save A Life

When you adopt a pet from the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, you not only receive a friend for life, you get a pet that is healthy and happy and has been given all of their vaccinations. They have also been micro-chipped and spayed or neutered. There are many benefits to adopting a pet from the Hutchinson Animal shelter, we evaluate the adoption to ensure compatibility, we provide a history of the animal and its temperament and are up to date on their vaccinations.

The most important benefit is that, by adopting a shelter pet, you will be saving lives and you get a grateful new companion in return. Animal shelters are an important service for any community. We attempt to save as many animals as possible with minimal resources. It’s due to the tireless staff, volunteers and private donations that keep these shelters afloat. That is why when you adopt a new dog or cat, consider adopting from an animal shelter. It’s the right thing to do for all involved.

Pictured below are some of the cute animals looking for homes. The Hutchinson Animal Shelter always welcomes donations.

For more information email: animalshelter@hutchgov.com or visit 1501 S. Severance St., Hutchinson.