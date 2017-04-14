Charlotte A. Bright | 1939 – 2017

Charlotte A. Bright, 78, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Harry Hynes Hospice House, Wichita. She was born February 19, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Floyd S. and Irene (Dunham) Swim.

Charlotte graduated from Hutchinson High School. She worked in food service, retiring after 11 years at Elmdale Community Center. Charlotte loved playing Bingo, Farkle, Bunko and Washers. She also enjoyed helping others with special needs and spending time with her family.

On July 2, 1957, she married Robert Bright in Hutchinson. He died on February 17, 1994. She is survived by: daughter, Robin Gresham and special friend, Gary Shuff of Wichita; sons, James and Karen Bright of Hutchinson, Troy and Tammy Bright of Nickerson, Robert Bright of Hutchinson; brother, Vernon Swim and wife Shirley of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Justin Bright, Jeremy Landry, Tiffany Bishop, Colby Bright, and Zachary Bright; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Leroy Swim; and a grandson, Dalton Bright.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Andy Addis officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center at Via Christi, Wichita, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

