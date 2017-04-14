Charlotte A. Bright | 1939 – 2017

Charlotte A. Bright, 78, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Harry Hynes Hospice House, Wichita. She was born February 19, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Floyd S. and Irene (Dunham) Swim.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Andy Addis officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center at Via Christi, Wichita, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
