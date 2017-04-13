Police ask for help to identify Kansas card-skimming suspect

LYON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Southeast Kansas are investigating a case of alleged credit, debit card fraud and asking for help to identify a suspect.

On Thursday, police released security camera images of the suspect in a report of recent skimming in Emporia, according to a social media report.

The suspect also used the card in Platte City, Missouri, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 343-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 342-2273.