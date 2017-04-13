Man convicted in Jessica’s Law case files civil motion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After exhausting all of his appeals, a local man convicted in a child sex case has now filed a civil habeas corpus motion in District Court.

Dean J. Boleyn Jr. was sentenced under Jessica’s Law and given a standard 25-years-to-life sentence. He appealed arguing that the court erred when it allowed the state to show homosexual photos which were found in his possession. This happened after he took the stand in his own defense and argued he is not gay. The defense also challenged the constitutionality of Jessica’s Law.

Boleyn had been accused of the five counts of aggravated indecent liberties, which allegedly occurred between July of 2007 and February of 2009, but the jury found him guilty of only one. They had trouble with the additional four counts. He repeatedly stated he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison for one mistake in a taped conversation between him and the boy presented to the jury. One juror said afterward they just couldn’t find the evidence for the other counts.

The Supreme Court stated that he failed to show that the court erred on either issue and upheld the conviction.

A status hearing for the civil case is scheduled for Friday in front of District Judge Trish Rose.