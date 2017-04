LINN COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11 a.m. Thursday in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Eric Kleweno, 59, Pleasanton, was southbound on Holly Street at 7th.

The truck left the roadway to the west, crossed through a private lot, crossed 7th Street and hit a building.

Kleweno was transported to Mercy Hospital where he died.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.