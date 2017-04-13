McPherson Co. man faces more charges in Philippine child sex case

KANSAS CITY — A federal grand jury Thursday returned additional charges against a Lindsborg man accused of traveling to a foreign country to have sex with minors, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Anthony Shultz, 54, Lindsborg, is accused of traveling to the Philippines, where he engaged in sex with minors, produced videos of sex acts with minors and distributed them on the internet.

The case began in April 2016 when the FBI received a tip that a U.S. citizen was sexually abusing minors in the Philippines, producing live-streaming videos and distributing videos via the internet to users who paid to see them. Investigators followed an electronic trail to Shultz, who was a commercial pilot and owned a home in Lindsborg. He initially was charged in July 2016.

Schultz is charged with the following counts:

Count one: Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place with a minor victim (victim 1).

Count two: Production of child pornography (victim 1).

Count three: Sex trafficking of children (new count, victim 1).Count four: Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place with a minor victim (new count, victim 2).

Count five: Production of child pornography (new count, victim 2).

Count six: Sex trafficking of children (new count, victim 2).

Count seven: Production of child pornography (new count, victim 3).

Count eight: Selling or buying of children (new count, victim 3).

Count nine: Distribution of child pornography.

Count 10: Possession of child pornography (new count).

Count 11: Identity theft

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Counts one and four: Not less than five years and not more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.Counts two and five: Not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts three and six: Not less than 15 years and a fine up to $250,000.Count seven: Not less than 15 and not more than 30 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count eight: Not less than 30 years and a fine up to $250,000.Count nine: Not less than five years and not more than 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 10: Not more than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 11: Up to five years and a fine up to $250,000.

The FBI and investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart and Elly Pierson, a trial attorney with the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, are prosecuting.