Hutch man formally charged in drug distribution case



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 42-year-old Hutchinson man with past criminal convictions has been formally charged by the state in a drug distribution case.

Bryon McCoy faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package as well as three misdemeanor counts of possession of a prescription drug, marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The case started with law enforcement going to a residence in the 700 block of West 21st on April 5.

Apparently in plain view in a bedroom where McCoy was located was a Ziploc bag of marijuana and a larger bag that contained two bags of methamphetamine and several more bags for packaging. The owner of the home apparently gave permission to search the premises and they then found prescription drugs including a pill bottle containing 51 pills, new and used syringes, pipes with burnt residue from both marijuana and methamphetamine, and some cash.

He remains jailed on a $10,000 bond and his case now moves to a waiver-status docket.