Preliminary hearing for man arrested in assault and burglary case in recess

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for a man charged in two cases from last year is in recess because some of the state witnesses are not available.

It was back on Dec. 14 when Jaterri Davis was arrested, accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant with a handgun at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd.

Charges in that case include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and defacing identification marks on the firearm.

Davis is accused in the other case of stealing a pickup by force, then leading police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street where he forced a man to give up his stash of marijuana, which came to about two ounces. This occurred back on Nov. 4 of last year.

Judge Joe McCarville set a date of April 19 to resume the hearing.