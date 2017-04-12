Police investigate alleged rape; Kan. teen’s mom found cell phone pics

MANHATTAN – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

On Tuesday, police filed a report against a 24-year-old man for rape, electronic solicitation, and contributing to a child’s misconduct, according to the Riley County Police incident report.

A mother reported finding text messages and pictures that suggested her daughter was in a sexual relationship with a 24-year-old man, and that the man provided her 13-year-old daughter with marijuana.

Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, police released no additional information.

Those with information about this crime were encouraged to contact the Manhattan/Riley County Crime Stoppers.