Payton Optical to close May 26

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saying it was a decision in the making for the past six months, Greg Payton announced that Payton Optical will close its doors for good next month.

Payton, who says the store is closing while on top in the small business world, announced to hutchpost.com that it’s time to retire. Payton Optical was started by James Payton in 1948 with Greg running the business for the past 44 years.

Payton says that this was not a business decision, but that it was simply time to step away from work and enjoy life. There was some discussion about turning the store over to another entity, but in the end, it was decided to close the shop. Payton noted that he will still have a presence in the downtown area with properties he owns and manages, but will be limited to just that.

Payton says that customers will be able to place orders until May 12 and the store will close on Friday, May 26.