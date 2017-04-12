New youth livestock show coming to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The American Junior Maine-Anjou Association (AJMAA) and the American Junior Chianina Association (AJCA) will host the 2017 Maine-Anjou/Chianina Junior Show in Hutchinson for the first time in June.

The seven day show will bring over 550 head of cattle, nearly 400 youth exhibitors and their families from across the country.

“The goal of both the AJMAA & AJCA is to provide opportunities that will help build and shape our young people into the great leaders we know they are,” Lindsey Broek, Director of Shows, Communication and Youth for the American Maine-Anjou Association said.

The Kansas State Fairgrounds will host the show June 23-30 and the competitors will have an opportunity to participate in various contests outside of showing their cattle. Other contests include public speaking, salesmanship, and quiz bowl.

“Hutchinson is honored to be hosting another national livestock show at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, and we are looking forward to welcoming the Maine-Chi show for the first time,” Holly Leiker, National Sports & Destination Sales Manager for the Greater Hutchinson Convention/Visitors Bureau, said.