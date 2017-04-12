Meeting on radon Thursday night in Hutchinson

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This is a reminder that the Reno County Extension Service will hold an informational meeting regarding radon and the effects it could have on your home and health.

The meeting is set for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Salt City Land and Title at 2612 N. Main in Hutchinson. Brian Hanson, who is the radon Program Coordinator at Kansas State University, will be on-hand to discuss health issues related to radon, testing for radon and how to mitigate radon from your home.

Radon is a radioactive gas that naturally forms from decaying rock and soil and can leach into your home through water wells, sump pumps and cracks in basement foundations.

If you would like more information on tomorrow’s meeting, contact the Reno County Extension Office in South Hutchinson at 620-662-2371.