Kansas secretary of state prosecutes non-citizen for voting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has announced his first known prosecution of a non-citizen voting illegally since lawmakers in 2015 gave him the authority to prosecute voter fraud.

Kobach says in a news release Wednesday that Victor David Garcia Bebek pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of voting unlawfully in 2012 and 2014. The plea deal calls for a $5,000 fine and unsupervised probation for up to three years.

Bebek’s defense attorney did not immediately return a phone message left at his office seeking comment.

The complaint that The Associated Press obtained from Kobach’s office lists six felony and misdemeanor counts. The charges were filed under seal in February and the case was not made public until Wednesday.

The court clerk’s office refused Wednesday to release information on it.