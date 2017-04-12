Kan. woman hospitalized after semi lands on top of van

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. on Wednesday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Mazda van driven by Joanne Gaudette, 57, Topeka, was southbound on Topeka Boulevard.

The driver turned eastbound on University Boulevard in front of a northbound Freightliner semi.

The semi ended up on top of the Mazda.

Gaudette was transported to St. Francis Medical Center.

The semi driver from Missouri was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.