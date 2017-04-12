Fire hydrant testing in Hutchinson will last throughout the spring

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department and the city Water Department will be working together over the next few months to complete annual fire hydrant testing. Some areas may experience discolored or cloudy water during this time, but this will only be temporary, and the water is safe to use. Officials say you should allow the water to run from the faucet for several minutes and it will eventually return to a clear color.

Testing hydrants and flushing water mains is a normal, preventive maintenance procedure to test the water distribution system for fire flows and to improve water quality and safety. This program is an important part of the city’s ability to provide fire protection service and to ensure that all hydrants on the system are in good working condition.

Hutchinson Fire Department personnel will be flushing Monday through Thursday from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from about 9 a.m. to noon in various parts of the city.

Unfortunately, due to operational requirements, a specific schedule of where and when hydrants will be tested is not available. If the discoloration lasts longer than a few hours or you have any questions, please contact the Water Department at (620) 694-1900

Please note that it is against the law to drive over fire hose. Driving over a fire hose can cause significant damage to the hose and violators can be ticketed.