Convicted murderer found guilty for battery of a corrections officer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old man serving time in prison for murder in Seward County has been convicted on a charge of aggravated battery of a corrections officer.

Eddie Nunez is now guilty of battering and causing injury to a female officer at the central unit of the Hutchinson Correctional Facility back on Jan. 13, 2016.

The officer had given permission for his cell door to be opened so he could supposedly empty his trash. She says she was distracted by other inmates and turned and saw his fist. That was when she was struck repeatedly. She stated that she went underneath a nearby stairway trying to escape, but he followed her and continued to hit and kick her. During the altercation, she couldn’t get to her radio, so she finally started screaming. Help then arrived. She suffered a black eye and other bruising from the altercation.

With the conviction, he could receive a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison added to what he is already serving for a second-degree murder conviction in Seward County in 2005.

Sentencing is set for next month.