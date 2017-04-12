Arlington man arrested for sex offense case out of California



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On March 23, 2017, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Reno County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in a case.

Detectives from both the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation. During the investigation, it was discovered a 14 year old from California had met an individual on a social media app named “kik.”

The investigation revealed unlawful images and videos had been exchanged during their conversations on “kik” and other social media apps.

On Tuesday, detectives from both agencies interviewed and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Coulter of Arlington, Kansas, over an arrest warrant from California.

Charges include contact with a minor for a sexual offense, distributing or showing child or youth pornography to a minor, extortion and a lewd act upon a child.

Later during the day, detectives served a search warrant at an address in Arlington and say the case is ongoing.

Officials suggest to parents that they remind their children of the dangers with online social media apps.