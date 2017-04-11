USD 308 School Board begins superintendent selection process

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 School Board Monday began the process of finding its next superintendent.

The board heard a presentation from Gary Sechrist, leadership services field specialist for the Kansas Association of School Boards, about the services the association can provide the board in finding a new superintendent. KASB has provided search assistance for the hiring of superintendents since at least 2000. After hearing Sechrist’s presentation, the board voted to table a motion on the superintendent search.

Thursday, current Superintendent Dr. Shelly Kiblinger announced she was resigning from the district to move to a district closer to her family in southeast Kansas. Beginning July 1, Dr. Kiblinger will become superintendent at Cherryvale USD 447.

They also approved the resignation of Board Member Rudy Rodriguez. Rodriguez told the board his new job will not allow him to attend meetings on a regular basis. The school board tabled a resolution that would have begun the process to fill the vacancy. Currently, the filing period for the Board’s fall election is open, closing on June 1. Members wanted to see how many candidates filed for the Board.

Also, Jim Porter, chairman of the Kansas State Board of Education, delivered five challenge awards to three district schools. The awards recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population. Since its inception in 2002, about 1,400 awards have been presented to schools across the state.

Schools and grade levels receiving the awards were:

Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen: Sixth grade math

Lincoln Elementary School: Third grade reading

Lincoln: Third grade math

Lincoln: Sixth grade reading

Hutchinson Middle School – 7: Seventh grade reading