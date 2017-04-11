Reno County Commissioners table two items on agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission tabled two items on its agenda, one being over all goals and changes in meetings or procedures desired by the commissioners themselves. That was due to Commissioner Bob Bush being out of town and unable to get back in time for the meeting. The Commission will probably take this up next Tuesday.

The other item was over changes in a county resolution pertaining to open burning and establishing requirements, restrictions and prohibited acts. Commissioner Ron Hirst wanted more time to get input from others over what should be included. That included when 911 dispatch would allow or not allow burning based on the wind speeds on any particular day.

It was proposed that burning should be banned if the wind speed included gusts of 15 mph or over, but there was some concern over where dispatch gets info on the speed. He says he received calls from residents wanting to burn, but were denied by 911 dispatch based on the wind speed being reported at the Hutchinson Airport. He says it was much different where he was in the county than at the airport, saying winds were calm.

Dusty Tacha, a range management specialist, represented the Prescribed Burning Associations in the area, saying they want some leeway for those groups wanting it based on winds of 20 mph or more.

This item will come up again in two weeks.

The one item on the agenda that was approved was a request from Fire District 3 to have emergency fire equipment repaired and update a brush truck with a 2004 Chevy Chassis at a cost not to exceed $20,000.