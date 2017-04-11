One of two men arrested in assault and burglary case scheduled for hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two men arrested back on Dec. 14 for aggravated burglary and other charges is scheduled for hearing Wednesday in that case and one other.

Jeterri J. Davis and Antione Alexander were arrested after they showed up at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd with Davis accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant with a handgun.

He’s charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and defacing identification marks on the firearm. He was found by police about 20 minutes after the altercation.

Davis is accused in the other case of stealing a pickup by force, then leading police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street. This occurred back in November of last year.

Alexander is only charged with felony interference in the burglary case but has another case pending where he’s charged with aggravated battery for the beating of Darrell Beachy inside the Reno County Correctional Facility.

The hearing for Davis Wednesday is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville, but as always, is subject to change.