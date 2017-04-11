UPDATE: Local man arrested for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 51-year-old Hutchinson man was taken to jail Monday. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The complaint was filed against Troy Snell on Monday by Senior Assistant District Attorney John Settle that alleges the victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple on April 2. Snell was apparently there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

He was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim and is alleged to have tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope, that according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

Police were initially called to the scene for the report of an aggravated burglary. When they arrived, Reno County EMS was already on scene treating the victim.

Snell was recently arrested for battery and violation of a Protection From Abuse order in a domestic case.

He’s jailed on a $150,000 bond for this latest arrest.

Snell has prior convictions for battery of a corrections officer, criminal damage to property and burglary.