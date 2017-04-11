Kimberly Ann Bainum | 1957 – 2017

Kimberly Ann Bainum, 59, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born June 7, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kimberly graduated from LaBrae High School in Leavittsburg, Ohio. She worked for the Ramada Inn for over 20 years in the accounting department. Most recently, Kimberly worked as an accounting clerk at the Hutchinson Clinic. Kimberly was known as a workaholic, and had a passion for rescuing animals, especially dogs and cats. She also loved attending rock concerts and the Kansas and Oklahoma State Fairs with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

On December 23, 1991, she married Gregory Keith Bainum in Hutchinson. They shared 25 years of marriage. He survives. Kimberly is also survived by: son, Levi Bainum (Leesa) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughter, Jessica Bainum of Hutchinson; sister, Sissy Monty of North Carolina; brothers, Trevor Myer of Ohio and Rob Myer of Texas; and grandchildren, Leo and KayLynn Bainum. She was preceded in death by: the woman who raised her as her own, Freda Lilly; sister, Marian Myer; and brother, Terry Myer.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will greet friends following the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wichita Animal League, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Memorial Service Thursday, April 13, 2017

11:00 AM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501