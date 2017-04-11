Hines new BHS girls basketball coach

BUHLER, Kan. — Former Buhler and HCC Basketball standout Brittany Hines has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Buhler High School.

Hines, who was instrumental in turning around the Nickerson’s girls basketball team, will replace Jon McLane who announced his resignation earlier this week. Hines got her first high school head coaching job when she was named Nickerson’s coach in 2015 eventually turning that program around.

Hines takes over a program that was 3-18 this year but was made up almost entirely of underclassman.