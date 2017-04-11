Harvey Co. teen hospitalized after truck’s tire blows

HARVEY COUNTY – A Harvey County teen was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F250 driven by Garrett A. Dubois, 18, Halstead, was northbound in the right lane of Interstate 135 two miles south of Newton

The driver lost control of the pickup when the front passenger side tire blew.

The pickup veered to the right off of the roadway and struck both bridge pillars on the overpass for SE 60th Street.

A passenger Devin H. Chesky, 19, Halstead, was transported to the hospital in Wichita.

Dubois was not injured.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.