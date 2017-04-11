Gerald “Bud” D. Norris 1925 – 2017

Gerald Duane “Bud” Norris, 91, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Brookdale of Hutchinson. He was born July 5, 1925, in Coats, Kansas, to Thomas Earl and Venice Hazel (Fitzgerald) Norris.

Bud graduated in 1943 from Coats High School and 1952 from Kansas State University, with a degree in agricultural engineering. For over 33 years he worked as an engineer for the Soil Conservation Service, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture. Bud enlisted in the United States Navy on October 16, 1943, and served until July 28, 1944.

On July 10, 1944, he married Marie E. “Merm” Cannon in Pratt. She died March 7, 1999. Survivors include: sons, Tom Norris and wife Monica of Iola, Steve Norris of Coats; grandson, Matt Norris; granddaughters, Amanda Norris, Hannah Norris and Kaylene Black; and great-granddaughter, Charlee Black. He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter-in-law, Carol Norris; and brothers, Robert Norris and Henry Allen Norris.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Coats Cemetery, Coats, Kansas, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County or the Coats Cemetery Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

