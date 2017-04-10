USD 308 to act on board member resignation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School Board is losing a member.

Rudy Rodriguez has submitted his letter of resignation from the board. The matter will be taken up during tonight’s agenda session. Rodriguez says his work schedule will prevent him from serving on the board in the future.

Also tonight, the board will go over the budget for 2017-18 and approve changes and additions to various curriculum as part of the consent agenda.

Tonight’s Hutchinson USD 308 Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the School District Offices at 1520 N. Plum.