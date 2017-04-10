Suspect in battery case formally charged

NICKERSON, Kan. — A Nickerson man arrested back on March 31 in a domestic case has been formally charged.

Frankie Allen Skeen is now charged with aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

The case started when deputies were dispatched to that residence in Nickerson and discovered there had been a domestic disturbance.

Skeen reportedly struck the victim with a mop handle that had a knife attached to it during that altercation. He is also accused of choking the victim with a cord and battering her.

Skeen remains jailed on a $30,000 bond and was denied a bond reduction.

His case now moves to a waiver-status docket.