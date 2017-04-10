Reno County residents not eligible to vote in special election Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Election Officials say they’ve received many inquiries from residents in Reno County wanting to vote in the April 11 Special Election.

But, there is no special election in Reno County. Reno County is in the 1st Congressional District and what is being voted on is in the 4th Congressional District, which is in the Wichita area.

This is to select a new congressman for that district when Mike Pompeo became director of the CIA in the President Trump administration. Ron Estes, the current state Treasurer, is running as the Republican candidate. His Democratic rival is a military veteran, James Thompson.

So, if you live in Reno County, you can’t vote in this election.