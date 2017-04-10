Merlin A. Bickel | 1921 – 2017

Merlin A. Bickel, 95, died April 7, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Dec. 9, 1921, on the farm southeast of Gypsum in Saline County, to Edward and Mabel (Henne) Bickel. Merlin spent his youth on the family homestead and attended Hobbs Creek School in Saline County. Merlin joined the United States Army, and served during World War II stationed in the Philippines. After the service he was an auto mechanic in South Dakota and then Salina. After moving to Hutchinson in 1959, he worked for Arley Boyer Motors, owned South Hutch Tavern and Bickel Liquor Store, South Hutchinson, and retired in 1977. He was a member of the Hutchinson Moose Lodge, American Legion and a lifetime member of AMVETS.

On Feb. 22, 1948, he married LaVonne Briggs in Gypsum. They later divorced. He then married Jane Walston in Grand Island, Neb., on April 18, 1958. She preceded him in death.

Merlin is survived by: son, Mike Bickel and wife Sharoll of Abbyville; daughter, Pamela Bickel of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Ashley Pettay, Austin Bickel Sr., Colton Butler, RaeLynn Butler, Brian King, Zac Castle; eight great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; sister, Violet Webb of Salina; and caregiver and companion, LaVonne Hilton of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Jane; sisters, Fern, Lily and Irene; brothers, Milton, Stanley; and stepson, David Walston.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Reverend Henry Blickhahn officiating. Burial will follow in Gypsum Cemetery, Gypsum, with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Funeral Service Tuesday, April 11, 2017

1:00 PM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501