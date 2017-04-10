Merlin A. Bickel | 1921 – 2017

Merlin A. Bickel, 95, died April 7, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Dec. 9, 1921, on the farm southeast of Gypsum in Saline County, to Edward and Mabel (Henne) Bickel. Merlin spent his youth on the family homestead and attended Hobbs Creek School in Saline County. Merlin joined the United States Army, and served during World War II stationed in the Philippines. After the service he was an auto mechanic in South Dakota and then Salina. After moving to Hutchinson in 1959, he worked for Arley Boyer Motors, owned South Hutch Tavern and Bickel Liquor Store, South Hutchinson, and retired in 1977. He was a member of the Hutchinson Moose Lodge, American Legion and a lifetime member of AMVETS.
On Feb. 22, 1948, he married LaVonne Briggs in Gypsum. They later divorced. He then married Jane Walston in Grand Island, Neb., on April 18, 1958. She preceded him in death.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Jane; sisters, Fern, Lily and Irene; brothers, Milton, Stanley; and stepson, David Walston.
