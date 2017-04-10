Mayfield Road closed for bridge project

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Public Works announced Monday that Mayfield Road is now closed between Trail West and Longview Roads for a bridge replacement.

The span is located about 2 miles northeast of Yoder, just south of Kauffman Seed Company.

No time table was given for when the bridge project will be completed.

If you would like more information about this project or other public works matters, you can call Reno County Public Works at 620-694-2976.