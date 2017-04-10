Kan. prison guard sentenced; received $200K in bribes from inmates

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A former federal prison guard was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for taking bribes to smuggle tobacco to inmates, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Marc Buckner, 47, Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of a public official accepting bribes. In his plea, he admitted the crimes occurred while he worked as a guard at Leavenworth Penitentiary. Buckner said he was paid each time he smuggled tobacco into the prison. He hid tobacco and rolling papers in two handmade insoles in his shoes.
Inmates paid Buckner $750 for each can of Bugler brand tobacco and rolling papers he smuggled. He said he smuggled tobacco once or twice a month for years.
Comments
Mike says
This article makes no sense. In Dec 2014 the Federal prisons announced in 30 days they would ban tobacco. So if he smuggled it in once to twice a month for two years that’s only $18,000 at once a month $36,000 is twice a month. So how they come up with $200,000 at 750 once or twice a month since they banned it 2 years ago. Then you have to look at how much tobacco can you get in your shoe one container will make approximately 20 cigarettes that’s 40 bucks each.