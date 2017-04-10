Judge hears motions in attempted murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There was another motion hearing Monday for a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man during a confrontation.

Venancio Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery.

The state had filed a motion to bring evidence into the trial of his gang affiliation with the Texas Syndicate. But the defense called this highly prejudicial and also argued that there is no evidence or prior bad acts involving Vigil and this alleged gang. Schroeder told the judge that they can produce officers with the Garden City Police Department who would corroborate their claims. Judge Tim Chambers took that issue under advisement and said he would review the testimony from the preliminary hearing.

Judge Tim Chambers did hear the defense request to dismiss the case over evidence that it says the state or police had and failed to provide. This is evidence that they apparently found on their own. Although the judge denied the request to dismiss the case, he agreed to give the defense wide latitude when questioning officers over this unspecified evidence.

The victim in the case was apparently working undercover for law enforcement. He had information on someone with a group called the Texas Syndicate, according to the state. Vigil was believed to be a part of that group and told the victim he was going to kill him because of what he did. He then stabbed the victim back on Aug. 31 of last year.

Francisco Gracia Jr. was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. He was then transferred to a Wichita hospital for further treatment where he was in ICU for five days.

The trial itself is scheduled to begin on May 2 and Vigil remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.