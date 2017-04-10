HCU to open Maize Road location next week

WICHITA, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union will open its new 14,500-square-foot branch in northwest Wichita next Monday. The two-story branch is located at 3777 N. Maize Rd., just north of Goodwill on the southwest corner of 37th and Maize.

The branch expands HCU’s presence in the Wichita area, allowing HCU to effectively serve a rapidly-expanding member base. The full-service branch will accommodate up to 40 HCU employees that will serve consumer and commercial members.

Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for drive-thru service and 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for the lobby. Hours of operation on Saturday will be 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for drive-thru service, and 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for the lobby.

HCU has been present in Wichita since 1987 after merging with Farm Credit Employees Federal Credit Union. The HCU Central branch in Wichita is located at 245 N. Waco St. in the building often referred to as the Farm Credit Bank Building and is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.